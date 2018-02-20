Drake gives out nearly $1 million in donations in new music video

MIAMI– Rap superstar Drake gave away almost $1 million in the creation of his newest music video.

The video for “God’s Plan” starts off with an introduction saying, “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away…”

The day before the video was released, the rapper posted the following picture on Instagram, saying that it was “the most important thing I’ve done in my career”:

In the video, Drake makes multiple stops, including a Miami-area high school, homeless shelter, grocery store, and the University of Miami.

According to Billboard, the high school Drake stops by is Miami Senior High School, where he allegedly donated $25,000 and gave the team school uniforms.

While at the University of Miami, the rapper gave a student in need of tuition money, Destiny James, a $50,000 check.

She posted the following on Instagram:

The grocery store Drake stops by in the video is Sabor Tropical Super Market in Miami. In the video, you can see the rapper say that he would be paying for every customer’s groceries.

Finally, the homeless shelter Drake visits is the Lotus House of Miami, which is a shelter for women and children in the area.

The rapper donated $50,000 to the shelter and gave out gift cards from Target to the adults and gift-wrapped games to the kids.

You can watch the God’s Plan video below: