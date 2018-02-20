× Police searching for elderly Lancaster County couple missing since Sunday

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help from the public in locating an elderly couple that has been missing since Sunday.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, Lloyd Ryan, 81, and his wife, Beverly, 78, were last seen Sunday at noon. They are most likely driving a 2014 silver Dodge Avenger sedan with PA registration DLP1457.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at (717) 464-2421.