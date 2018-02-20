× York County man head-butts woman, threatens “murder-suicide”

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County, PA. — A Spring Grove man is in prison, accused of head butting a woman and threatening to kill her. Robert Allen Emig, 55, allegedly head-butted the woman during an argument on February 17th at 1421 Krafts Rd. Emig is accused of threatening the victim with a glass candle jar and at one point in the argument grabbed a rifle in the home, telling her, “it could be a murder/suicide.”

When police arrived, Emig allegedly took the rifle upstairs. No one initially answered when police arrived. Emig and the victim eventually emerged from a basement door.

Emig is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He is being held on $50,000 bail.