A chilly, wet day ahead for Thursday

TURNING SOGGY

Get ready for a stretch of damp, dreary days. A few showers early then foggy areas and pockets of drizzle expected the rest of the night. Temperatures fall through the 60s to the 50s, then drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s early Thursday morning. They only recover a couple of degrees to near 40. A chilly rain blankets the area, so not only will you need an umbrella, but a warm jacket is needed too. Accumulations range from a .25″ to 1.00″. More rain arrives to end the week. Gray skies and low level moisture hang on through the evening, however, the steady rain tapers off. Friday remains overcast with bouts of drizzle. Rain picks up through the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures holding steady in the lower 40s.

WET WEEKEND

The mud gets worse, as heavier rain moves in for the weekend. Temperatures trend milder in the lower and middle 50s to begin the weekend. Rain continues overnight into Sunday. Afternoon readings are still mild in the upper 50s with rain tapering off. With the saturated ground and elevated stream flows, flooding is a concern. We’ll be keeping an eye on low-lying areas, along with area creeks and streams. Just remember “turn around don’t drown”. If water covers a roadway, do not attempt to drive through it. Accumulations are likely to end up with over an inch by Sunday.

FINALLY DRYING NEXT WEEK

High pressure brings dry conditions and sunshine to begin the week. The last few days of February are mainly sunny and quiet. Highs are in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, then fall back briefly into the 40s. A southerly breeze kicks in for Wednesday, increasing clouds, and boosting temperatures back into the 50s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist