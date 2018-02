× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: District 3 playoff results and schedule for tonight

The District 3 boys and girls high school basketball playoffs continue  tonight with a full slate of quarterfinal and semifinal games.

Go here to see the full brackets.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Class 2A Girls

Camp Hill defeated Columbia by forfeit

Steelton-Highspire 60, Upper Dauphin 45

Class 6A Boys

Dallastown 58, Central York 53

Class 1A Boys

York Country Day 59, High Point Baptist 48

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Class 6A Girls Quarterfinals

No. 1 Manheim Township (18-5) vs. No. 8 Wilson (15-8), 7 p.m. at Manheim Township

No. 4 Central Dauphin (14-5) vs. No. 5 Dallastown (18-7), 7 p.m. at Central Dauphin

No. 2 Elizabethtown (18-6) vs. No. 10 Penn Manor (15-8), 7 p.m. at Elizabethtown

No. 3 Central York (20-4) vs. No. 6 Cedar Cliff (17-6), 7 p.m. at Central York

Class 5A Boys Quarterfinals

No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (24-2) vs. No. 8 Lower Dauphin (18-5), 7 p.m. at Lampeter-Strasburg

No. 13 Garden Spot (15-10) vs. No. 5 Milton Hershey (20-3), 7 p.m. at Milton Hershey

No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim (21-3) vs. No. 10 William Penn (14-9), 7 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim

No. 3 Northeastern (23-2) vs. No. 6 Hershey (20-4), 7 p.m. at Northeastern

Class 5A Boys Consolation Quarterfinals

No. 9 Ephrata vs. No. 16 Northern York

No. 4 Dover vs. No. 12 Shippensburg

No. 7 New Oxford vs. No. 15 Donegal

No. 11 Exeter vs. No. 14 Conrad Weiser

Class 4A Boys Quarterfinals

No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (22-3) vs. No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (12-11), 7 p.m. at Lancaster Catholic

No. 4 Kennard-Dale vs. No. 5 Littlestown (15-7), 7 p.m. at Kennard-Dale

No. 2 Berks Catholic (23-2) vs. No. 7 Northern Lebanon (16-7), 7 p.m. at Berks Catholic

No. 3 Middletown (15-6) vs. No. 6 Boiling Springs (12-9), 7 p.m. at Middletown

Class 3A Boys Semifinals

No. 1 Kutztown (19-3) vs. No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (17-7), 7 p.m. at Kutztown

No. 2 Steelton-Highspire (15-7) vs. No. 3 Trinity 17-5), 7 p.m. at Steelton-Highspire

Class 1A Boys Quarterfinals

No. 1 Berks Christian (21-4) vs. No. 8 Lancaster County Christian (13-12), 7 p.m. at Berks Christian

No. 2 Lancaster Country Day (16-6) vs. No. 7 Conestoga Christian (14-8), 7 p.m. at Lancaster Country Day

No. 3 West Shore Christian Academy (17-6) vs. No. 6 Greenwood (14-8), 7 p.m. at West Shore Christian