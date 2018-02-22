× Penn State’s 2018 Blue-White Game set for April 21

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s annual Blue-White Game will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, the school announced Thursday.

The game, which serves as the culmination of the football team’s spring practices and as the university’s unofficial spring reunion, will be air live on the Big Ten Network.

Last year, an estimated 68,000 fans attended the game. The Blue-White Game has drawn more than 50,000 fans in seven of the last nine years and crowds of 70,000 or more in three of the last four years, the university says.

Additional details on the Blue-White Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

Penn State returns 13 starters (eight offensive, three defensive, two specialists) and 26 additional lettermen. The Nittany Lions open the season at Beaver Stadium against Appalachian State September 1.