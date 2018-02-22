× Police investigating incident at Hempfield High School in Lancaster County for second straight day

LANDISVILLE, Lancaster County — For the second time in as many days, East Hempfield Township police were called to investigate an incident at Hempfield High School.

According to tweets from the Hempfield School District, police were called to the school at 11:20 a.m. Thursday to respond to “an individual student situation.” All students and staff are safe, the district said.

The East Hempfield Township Police Department were called to Hempfield High School today around 11:20 a.m. to respond to an individual student situation that is unrelated to the incident we reported yesterday. Police are currently conducting their investigation. (1/2) — Hempfield SD (@hempfield) February 22, 2018

All students and staff are safe. We will provide an update later today via the HHS blog and 4:00 p.m. email to high school subscribers. (2/2) — Hempfield SD (@hempfield) February 22, 2018

Thursday’s incident was not related to an incident the district reported Wednesday, where graffiti was found in several restroom stalls in the high school. In one instance, the district said, the graffiti produced a level of concern that necessitated the involvement of police. That graffiti stated a threat to kill an unidentified individual on Feb. 28.

Police are investigating both incidents, according to the school district.

“As we have reinforced in messages sent to our staff and the community in recent days, the safety and security of our schools is of paramount importance,” principal Jim Dague said in an email to parents and staff Wednesday. “The shooting in Florida last week has given rise to heighten concerns among students and adults alike, and we are addressing concerns and investigating tips or events as they occur.”