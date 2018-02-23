× Dauphin County Technical School closed Friday due to social media threat

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have confirmed that Dauphin County Technical School has been closed today due to a social media threat.

According to police, the threat was received late last night and appears to be similar to the threat made towards the Harrisburg School District.

Officials cannot say if the threat is the same at this time.

Lt. Justin DePasqua of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department told FOX43 that along with the other threats that have been received this week, they take top priority and each is being investigated thoroughly.