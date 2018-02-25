× Harrisburg School District will resume classes Monday following threat

Harrisburg, Pa.– Officials with the Harrisburg School District say all schools and the Lincoln Administration building will resume operations Monday, February 26.

Schools were shutdown on Friday following a threat that was circulating on social media. District administrators say they are reopening after receiving official recommendation and approval from Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Harrisburg School District officials are asking for their community’s support for the district’s safety and security efforts. They say to report any suspicious activity concerning social media posts, comments and/or conversations to district administrators or the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.