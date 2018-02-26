PIAA District III Wrestling Championships wrap-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County- Saturday was a busy day for the Giant Center. First task was to finish hosting the three day District Wrestling Championship in the morning and then restock the arena to host a Bears game in the evening.

Luckily, the ice didn't melt with the intense action on the wrestling mats as AA and AAA crowned individual champions in every weight class.

Bishop McDevitt had five wrestlers going for championships, and at the end of the of the day, they were a perfect five for five, which was good enough to finish in third place in the tournament style scoring for the team race, behind Northern Lebanon and champion Boiling Springs.

Northern York had three wrestlers going for titles in AAA, and true to their nickname, the Polar Bears had ice in the veins going three for three. Northern took third place in the team scoring while Central Dauphin was able to hold on to first place by four points, out pacing Lower Dauphin for AAA team title.