× Ramon Sessions signs 10-day deal with Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON– Veteran guard Ramon Sessions has signed a 10-day deal with the Washington Wizards.

Sessions, 31, played in only 13 games with the New York Knicks this season before being waived last month.

After the Wizards lost G John Wall to injury, the team was in need of depth, leading them to sign Sessions.

In his limited action, Sessions only averaged 3.7 points per game, 2.1 assists per game, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

For his career, Sessions has averaged 10.4 points per game, 4.1 assists per game, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He previously played for the Wizards in 2015 and 2016, appearing in 110 games.