Ramon Sessions signs 10-day deal with Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 13: Ramon Sessions #7 of the Washington Wizards during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 13, 2016 at Verizon Center in Washington, District of Columbia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– Veteran guard Ramon Sessions has signed a 10-day deal with the Washington Wizards.
Sessions, 31, played in only 13 games with the New York Knicks this season before being waived last month.
After the Wizards lost G John Wall to injury, the team was in need of depth, leading them to sign Sessions.
In his limited action, Sessions only averaged 3.7 points per game, 2.1 assists per game, and 1.4 rebounds per game.
For his career, Sessions has averaged 10.4 points per game, 4.1 assists per game, and 2.7 rebounds per game.
He previously played for the Wizards in 2015 and 2016, appearing in 110 games.