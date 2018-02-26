× Rep. Bloom announces bid for Congress in 13th Congressional District

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Conservative State Representative, Steve Bloom (R-Cumberland), today announced he will continue his bid for Congress, seeking to represent citizens of the new 13th Congressional District.

Serving as an elected member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2011, Bloom has been one of Pennsylvania’s most solid conservative leaders, frequently challenging even his own party’s plans to grow the size and scope of government, and speaking out to defend our Second Amendment rights, constitutional liberties and innocent unborn human life.

“I’m running for Congress because I believe now more than ever Washington needs citizens who aren’t afraid of bold, decisive action and have a proven record of standing up to the status quo,” Bloom said. “I look forward to ensuring the voices and values of families in our communities across the 13thCongressional District are heard loud and clear in Washington.”

Bloom has fought to hold the line against massive government tax and spending hikes, successfully eliminated the death tax on family farms and mom and pop shops, and removed bureaucratic barriers to self-reliance for low-income families trapped in dependency. He has also maintained accountability and transparency with the citizens who elected him by holding frequent town hall meetings, fulfilling his personal pledges to post live on social media all his votes on bills and to permanently refuse the lavish legislative pension.

“With a Republican president and workable Republican majorities in the House and Senate, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to move a strong conservative agenda forward for the American people,” Bloom said. “And I bring the skills, experience and dedication necessary to make sure this opportunity isn’t wasted.”

Steve and Sharon Bloom are members of New Covenant Fellowship Church. They live in the Cumberland County portion of the 13th District and have three grown children, a daughter-in-law, and three grandsons.

The 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania includes all or parts of 10 counties: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset and Westmoreland. To learn more about Bloom and his proven conservative record, visit BloomforCongress.com.

SOURCE: Rep. Bloom’s office