Lititz woman facing charges after driving with four flat tires, children unbuckled

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing charges after allegedly driving with four flat tires with two children riding unbuckled.

Sarah Kyu-Soo Klinge, 36, is facing endangering the welfare of children, DUI charges and summary traffic violations for the incident.

On February 23 around 9:40 p.m., police stopped Klinge’s vehicle and found that all four tires were flat.

Police found two children in the backseat both in approved car seats, but neither were buckled in.

Klinge exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.