Olivia’s cooks up Salmon Fricassee served over Greek Orzo

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Salmon Fricassee served over Greek Orzo

1 lb salmon

1/2 lemon juiced

4 Belgium endive hearts - chopped

2 scallions chopped

1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup fresh Dill chopped

2 tbsp garlic butter

Clean and chop endive hearts and immediately toss them into boiling water w a pinch of salt added. Blanch the endive hearts for approx 5 minutes to remove any bitterness. In a separate sauté pan on med high add the garlic butter, chopped garlic & sauté the scallions until they become translucent. Deglaze the pan w the white wine. Add the salmon, & chicken stock. Simmer for approx 10minutes, add endive hearts. Place over Greek orzo, & enjoy!

Orzo

1 cup Greek Orzo

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 carrot - peeled & finely chopped

1/2 white onion - finely chopped

2 tbsp garlic butter

Place pot on medium high heat and add the garlic butter to the bottom. Sauté the onions and carrots until onions are translucent. Immediately toss in the orzo and stir to sear it. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, remove from the heat source and cover, leaving it for approx 15 minutes until fork tender. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Pineapple dark & stormy

Pineapple infused dark rum

Fresh limes

Fresh pineapple chunks

Ginger beer

Fill glass w ice. Add the the rum, lime wedges, & pineapple chunks, shake vigorously. Top off w ginger beer. Garnish w fresh pineapple. Enjoy!

Blood orange pop

Hendricks gin

Grand mariner

Fresh blood oranges

Club soda

Cardamom syrup

Fill glass w ice. Add Hendricks, Grand Mariner, fresh blood orange wedges, & a hint of the cardamom syrup. Shake. Top off w club soda. Garnish w blood orange wheels. Enjoy!