The first day of March is wet with fairly mild temperatures

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

This evening stays dry under a blanket of clouds. It is mild in the 50s for several hours before temperatures fall to the 40s. The first day of March arrives with showers. We get through most of the rush hour before showers begin. Rain becomes more widespread late morning. The steadiest rain is during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. With recent rises on the small creeks and streams, the additional rain could bring water levels up once again. Minor ponding or flooding in poor drainage areas or lower lying areas is possible. A few showers may linger into early Friday. As mentioned yesterday, in our colder spots, a few flakes could mix in to the north and northwest. Afternoon temperatures hold steady in the lower 40s. Winds increase becoming quite gusty the rest of the day. We’ll need to keep an eye on some energy, which may bring a few light snow flurries or snow showers overnight into early Saturday. Not expecting much and most falls during the overnight period.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Plenty of clouds are around for the start of the weekend. Skies are brighter late in the day Saturday as high pressure builds in across the area. Winds are still breezy and even gusty at times. They die down heading into the evening. Temperatures remain close to or above average in the middle 40s. Sunday is mostly sunny and much calmer. Readings reach the middle 40s again.

TASTE OF WINTER NEXT WEEK

Still seeing quite a bit of sunshine Monday, and it’s a tad milder near 50 degrees. The next system swings in Tuesday bringing a threat for rain showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Colder air wrapping in behind the system brings the threat for wet snow to mix in overnight. Light snow flurries or brief light snow showers are possible for the morning commute Wednesday. The rest of the day is breezy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist