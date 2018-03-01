INDIANAPOLIS -- The purpose of the NFL Combine is for the top prospects in America to showcase their skills, get seen and allow scouts and teams to draft the best possible players so that they can win the Lombardi Trophy. But for fans, it's a completely different experience in Indianapolis.
Fan experience at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis
-
Saquon Barkley takes podium for first time at NFL Combine
-
Penn State’s James Franklin on program’s representation at NFL Combine
-
8 Penn State players invited to NFL Scouting Combine
-
Poll: Which team do you think will draft Saquon Barkley?
-
2018 NFL regular season opponents slated for our area teams
-
-
NFL player Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver
-
Colts owner to pay for funeral of NFL player killed in crash
-
Verizon will stream NFL games on any network next year
-
NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week
-
Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets for Super Bowl parade
-
-
Vikings to hire Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator, reports say
-
Sunday’s Super Bowl is expected to be the coldest ever
-
Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich to interview for Colts’ head coaching job