Police searching for missing York woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing woman.

Sandra Cartwright, 71, allegedly got up from bed and left her residence in the 3000 block of Kingston Road in York on foot around 11:00 p.m. on February 28.

She may be disoriented and will need assistance getting back home.

Cartwright is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, and it is unknown what she is wearing.

If anyone sees Mrs. Cartwright, you are asked to contact 911.