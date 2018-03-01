Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC recalls turkey sausage products

WASHINGTON D.C. — Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC, a Lititz, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,925 pounds of turkey sausage products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The raw breakfast turkey sausage items were produced on various dates from Sept. 25, 2017 to Feb. 26, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. cases, each case containing two 5-lb. bulk packages of “Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC BREAKFAST TURKEY SAUSAGE.”

1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “Chestnut Farms BREAKFAST TURKEY SAUSAGE.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-38466” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Merlin Sensenig, Owner, Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC, at (717) 278-2014.

Source: United States Department of Agriculture