× Man charged in West York stabbing

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man.

Jameel Murray, 27, is facing aggravated assault and related offenses for the incident.

On March 1 around 4:00 a.m., police were dispatched to an address in the “Avenues” section of York City for a reported stabbing victim.

Police found that the victim had been repeatedly stabbed at the intersection of Overbrook Avenue & St. Paul Alley in West York Borough.

The victim was transported to York Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and has since stabilized.

Police were able to identify Murray as the suspect, and he was taken into custody by York City Police.

While being interviewed, Murray confessed to stabbing the victim.

Now, he will face charges.