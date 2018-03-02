Police seeking three suspects involved in bra theft

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects involved in a retail theft from Victoria’s Secret in the Capital City Mall.

According to a release from Lower Allen Township Police, the theft occurred on Wednesday, February 28th, at around 2:30 p.m. Police say that three suspects, two male and one female, worked together to steal a drawer full of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret, about 15 bras. The stolen merchandise was concealed in a bag from another store by one of the suspects, before they exited the mall.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net