Watch Live: Billy Graham’s funeral

You can watch Billy Graham’s funeral on our live stream above.

Below, you will find the schedule of the events:

12:00 P.M. – Billy Graham’s casket escorted to tent immediate family

12:10 P.M. – Until Then (Stuart Hamblen, 1958): Linda McCrary-Fisher, musical artist

12:14 P.M. – Welcome: David Bruce, executive assistant to Billy Graham

12:16 P.M. -Scripture Reading (Ephesians 2:4-10) and Invocation: Donald J. Wilton, senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, South Carolina

12:20 P.M. – Congregational Singing: All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name (Edward Perronet, 1779): Tom Bledsoe, music director, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

12:23 P.M. – Family Tributes

12:39 P.M. – Above All (Lenny LeBlanc and Paul Baloche, 1999): Michael W. Smith, musical artist

12:43 P.M. – International Tributes

12:50 P.M. – Because He Lives (Bill and Gloria Gaither, 1970): Gaither Vocal Band, musical artist

12:55 P.M. – Prayer of Thanksgiving: Robert Cunville, associate evangelist, India, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

12:56 P.M. – Message: Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham; president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse

1:12 P.M. – Congregational Singing: To God Be the Glory (Fanny Crosby/William Howard Doane, 1875): Tom Bledsoe

1:14 P.M. – Closing Prayer: George E. Battle Jr., Bishop, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Charlotte, North Carolina

1:16 P.M. – Bagpipe Escort: Amazing Grace: Pipe Major William Boetticher

1:22 P.M. – Postlude: John Innes / Instructions to guests: Viktor Hamm