× State Police respond to barricade situation in Adams County

GERMANY TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — State Police say a man has barricaded himself in a house in Germany Township.

State Police were called around 3:48 a.m. to a house in the 100 block of Bollinger Road.

State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is currently on scene.

No one is believed to be inside the house with him according to State Police.

This is a developing story.