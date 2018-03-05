× Orioles sign Danny Valencia to minor league deal

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have reached an agreement with Danny Valencia on a minor league deal.

Valencia, 33, is coming off a season in which he hit .256 with 15 HR’s and 66 RBI’s for the Seattle Mariners.

He spent most of his time at first base or in the outfield in 2017, but has played third base in previous seasons as well.

Valencia’s deal includes an invite to Spring Training, but according to Rich Dubroff he doesn’t plan on going to the minor leagues if he doesn’t make the Orioles’ roster.