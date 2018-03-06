× Philadelphia Eagles set to hire Gunter Brewer as wide receivers coach, source say

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles are set to fill their wide receivers coach opening.

According to Jimmy Kempski, the team is set to hire former UNC receivers’ coach, Gunter Brewer.

Brewer has been coaching in various capacities since 1986, but this would be his first NFL job.

Randy Moss, Dez Bryant, and Justin Blackmon are among the receivers he’s coached at the collegiate level, and Brewer has also coached current Eagles’ wideout Mack Hollins.

Brewer will be replacing Mike Groh, who was recently promoted to the team’s offensive coordinator position.