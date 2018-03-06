Philadelphia Eagles set to hire Gunter Brewer as wide receivers coach, source say

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Co-offensive coordinator Gunter Brewer of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during second quarter action against the Miami Hurricanes on November 1, 2014 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated North Carolina 47-20. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles are set to fill their wide receivers coach opening.

According to Jimmy Kempski, the team is set to hire former UNC receivers’ coach, Gunter Brewer.

Brewer has been coaching in various capacities since 1986, but this would be his first NFL job.

Randy Moss, Dez Bryant, and Justin Blackmon are among the receivers he’s coached at the collegiate level, and Brewer has also coached current Eagles’ wideout Mack Hollins.

Brewer will be replacing Mike Groh, who was recently promoted to the team’s offensive coordinator position.

