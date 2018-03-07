× 32-year-old man shot in leg during York City shooting

YORK — UPDATE: A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg during a shooting in York City Wednesday afternoon.

York City Police responded to North Duke Street and Clarke Avenue around 2:30 p.m. following a report of shots fired.

Several shots were fired during the incident, according to police. Police believe the shooting was a targeted event that followed a confrontation at the York County Judicial Center.

The victim is currently at York Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City Police Department App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

