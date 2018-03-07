× Dauphin County Job Fair to be held March 17 at Harrisburg Mall

HARRISBURG — Students and adults of all ages looking for jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities are invited to attend Dauphin County’s annual Employment, Internship and Resource Fair on Saturday, March 17 at the Harrisburg Mall on 3501 Paxton Street.

More than 50 employers, colleges, training programs, government agencies and community- and faith-based organizations will participate in the free, one-day event, which is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you’re looking for a summer job, internship, full-time employment, college or summer camp, there is no better place to find it than Dauphin County’s one-stop resource fair,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said in a press release. “Come dressed for success and meet face-to-face with employers and recruiters.”

More than 700 people attended the event last year.

“Our goal is to connect people, families and young adults to the tools they need to be successful and build a bright future,” Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste said. “Whether you’re interested in a career in nursing, business or law enforcement, you’ll find it here.”

A family fun zone, presented by Gateway Health, will feature fitness programs, free health screenings, and nutrition information. Activities will include Zumba and line dancing. There will be prize giveaways throughout the day.

“Thanks to the many employers, nonprofit groups and educational institutions for coming together to take part in this event,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said. “Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet with employers and recruiters to discover what’s possible for your future.”

For more information about the event, visit DauphinCounty.org or call (717) 780-6288.