PennDOT lifts commercial traffic restrictions on I-81 and I-83

HARRISBURG — With winter weather diminished in south central Pennsylvania, PennDOT has lifted the restrictions on certain commercial traffic on the southern section of Interstate 81.

The restriction was lifted as of 2:30 PM for Interstate 81 between the Maryland line and Interstate 83 in Harrisburg.

The purpose of the restriction was to help ensure the interstate remained open during the winter storm. When conditions improved, PennDOT lifted the travel restrictions for this portion of Interstate 81. The restrictions remain in effect for Interstate 81 north of Interstate 83 to the New York State line.

The types of vehicles covered by the restriction were: