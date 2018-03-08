Police investigating theft of trailer, motorcycle, four all-terrain vehicles from Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating the theft of a trailer that contained four all-terrain vehicles and a motorcycle.

The theft occurred in the 100 block of Wollups Hill Road in the West Cocalico Township on March 6 around noon.

The trailer, pictured above, is a 24-foot, dual axle, silver trail with double rear doors. It has a Pennsylvania registration XKW9672.

Inside were the four all-terrain vehicles and a red 150cc Honda motorcycle.

The yellow all-terrain vehicle in the above picture was not stolen.

Anyone with information about this theft or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 x243 or leave an anonymous tip at the Ephrata Police Department’s website.