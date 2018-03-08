Wilkes Barre duo arrested after traffic stop in Harrisburg reveals drugs, $13,000 in cash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Wilkes Barre duo are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed a large amount of a controlled substance and cash.
James Artis-Bryan and Haley Bullock are facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.
On March 2, police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of S. Front Street in Harrisburg for a speeding violation.
During the stop, police recovered a large amount of a controlled substance and over $13,000 in cash.
