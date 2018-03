× Coroner called to scene of crash in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

Emergency dispatch says a call came in just before 6:30 a.m. for a reported single vehicle crash on Jacks Mountain Road in Menno Township.

Two people were known to be involved in the crash, but no one has been transported to the hospital yet. The extent of any injuries suffered is unclear at this time.

Currently, Jacks Mountain Road is closed.