× Two juveniles taken to hospital after suffering slash, stab wounds in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two juveniles are receiving treatment at the hospital after suffering stab and slash wounds.

On March 8 around 12:14 a.m., police were alerted that two juvenile males arrived at Lancaster General Hospital in a private vehicle.

Both males had suffered stab or slash wounds and were taken in for treatment.

A short time later, a third person involved in the incident arrived at the hospital, and investigators spoke with that person.

After further investigation, police found that the stabbing incident had occurred inside a vehicle while it was parked in the area of E. Walnut St. and N. Reservoir St.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nickel at 717-735-3358 or nickeln@lancasterpolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through this Crime Watch page.