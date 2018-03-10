Man fired a shot into occupied vehicle after bar fight
NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Honey Brook man is facing charges after police say he fired a shot at a vehicle as it was driving away in New Holland Borough.
Police were dispatched to Shooters Crossing in the first block of Diller Avenue for a weapons call around 12:30 a.m.
Officers found that an altercation had taken place inside the bar between a man and Tony Murray, 23 of Honey Brook.
The victim left the bar, and went to his vehicle to leave. As he was driving away, Murray pulled out a gun and fired a shot a shot, which struck a back tire.
Nobody was injured.
A short time later, police arrested Murray at a home in Honey Brook.
He was taken to Lancaster County Central Booking awaiting arraignment.