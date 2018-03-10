Quiet finish to the weekend, watching a potential Nor’easter

QUIET WEEKEND FINISH: Sunshine dominates to end the weekend as the breeze calms down. Highs reach the mid-40s after a morning start in the mid-20s. Monday remains quiet to start with highs in the low-40s. A few snow showers will be possible toward the later afternoon as our next potential nor’easter approaches.

ANOTHER POTENTIAL NOR’EASTER: Significant changes in the forecast track of the next winter storm system potentially brings another nor’easter into Central PA. Models are still completely split down the middle. The eastern half of the area currently has the potential to see accumulating snowfall with a period of mixing. This is a situation the FOX43 Weather Team is monitoring closely as we finish the weekend and start next week. A clearer forecast will emerge as more data comes in, so stay tuned for updates. Highs jump near 50 to finsh next week.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 A.M. on Sunday morning, so move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night! It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors and CO detectors!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long