Lancaster man charged with firing weapon inside his apartment

LANCASTER — A 72-year-old Lancaster man is facing Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief charges after discharging a firearm inside his apartment last week, according to Lancaster police.

Juan Delvalle, 72, of the 500 block of West Orange Street, thought there was someone in his apartment at the time of the incident, which occurred between 4 a.m. and 1:29 p.m. on March 5, police say. While attempting to manipulate his firearm, police say, Delvalle accidentally fired it.

The bullet lodged in the wall of an apartment on the first block of North Mary Street, according to police.