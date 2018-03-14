× Lancaster County man will serve up to 12 years in prison for selling drugs that led to fatal overdose

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he provided the drugs that caused an Ephrata man’s fatal overdose in 2016, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Patrick C. McEvoy pleaded guilty to felony counts of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Conspiracy, and Criminal Use of a Cellphone. Police say he sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a 25-year-old Ephrata man who died of a drug overdose on July 27, 2016.

An autopsy showed the victim died of “acute morphine and fentanyl toxicity.” (Morphine is a by-product of heroin.)

A police investigation revealed that McEvoy, 26, had exchanged text messages to the victim, naming the price of the sale and a meeting place.

In exchange for his guilty plea, McEvoy will serve a 5- to 12-year prison term.

As part of sentence, McEvoy was ordered to pay $2,476 in restitution related to the victim’s funeral costs.