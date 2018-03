× National School Walkout day hits Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– National School Walkout day has come to Central Pennsylvania.

Today, schools across the nation, and region in particular, are participating in walkouts in order to show solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who are pushing for gun reform laws.

Jossie Carbonare stopped at Helen Thackston Charter School in York.

Students gather at Helen Thackston Charter School gymnasium in York for #NationalStudentWalkout in protest of gun violence @fox43 pic.twitter.com/90alvr75O4 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) March 14, 2018

Students at Helen Thackston Charter School in York respond to a series of questions written around the gymnasium in response to #NationalWalkoutDay @fox43 pic.twitter.com/NveDk0Bjpo — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) March 14, 2018

Mark Roper stopped by York Catholic High School.

York Catholic High School students post their messages to their peers on how each one them can make a positive difference in someone else’s life #WhatsYour17 #NationalWalkoutDay @fox43 pic.twitter.com/YbbuNOoJVd — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) March 14, 2018