× Police investigating accident that left 8-year-old in critical condition in Hershey Medical Center

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a vehicle accident.

The crash occurred on March 13 around 8:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township.

A red Mazda sedan, driven by Austin Sauder, 18, of Stevens, lost control and collided with a red Pontiac driven by Amanda Kashner, 28, of Denver.

An 8-year-old passenger was seriously injured and is currently in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center.

Police are asking that if you witnessed the accident to contact Sergeant Philip Snavely at 717-738-9200 x231.