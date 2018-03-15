× Jackpots totaling $800 Million draw Mega Millions, Powerball players

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Mega Millions® and Powerball® jackpots, now worth a combined total of $800 million, are both ranked among each game’s top 10 jackpots.

The jackpot for Mega Millions, drawn on Friday, has an annuity value of $345 million, or $205.3 million cash. It is the game’s ninth-largest jackpot on record.

Powerball, drawn Saturday, now offers its eighth-largest jackpot, which has an annuity value of $455 million, or $269.4 million cash.

Neither game has produced a jackpot winner since January. In Pennsylvania, tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. Each game costs $2 to play.

“When chasing big jackpots, consider pooling your ticket purchases with friends or coworkers,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Pool play is a great way to share the fun while playing responsibly.”

Pool Play forms found at palottery.com make it easy for players to manage pooled ticket purchases.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002 and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket since joining the game in 2010.

SOURCE: PA Lottery