The week ends cold and gusty despite a bit more sunshine Friday

GUSTY AND COLD END TO THE WEEK

Skies clear overnight leading to another cold morning start in the 20s. And, while we’ll see more sunshine mixing in and out of the clouds, the winds are gusty once again. It’s chilly day with highs only climbing to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. We finally see things turn around in time for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A system passing by to our south, clips southern counties with clouds, however, any precipitation should remain out of the area. Most of the area sees plenty of sunshine. Winds are much lighter and temperatures climb well into the 40s. There may be a few spots which touch 50 degrees. Abundant sunshine and calm conditions ends our weekend Sunday. Highs are in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK

We continue to monitor a complicated and changing storm system set to arrive the first day of spring. Monday stays dry with increasing clouds and near seasonable temperatures reaching 50 degrees. Timing of the arrival for rain and or snow is still up in the air. As of now, it looks like most of the precipitation holds off until early Tuesday morning. It could start as a mix then change to plain rain for much of the day before changing back to a mix then to snow heading into Wednesday. Highs Tuesday are in the upper 30s and lower 40s while, afternoon temperatures stay in the 30s for Wednesday. Breezy conditions return midweek and snow showers are possible too. It is still breezy Thursday with more sunshine returning and readings back into the 40s.



