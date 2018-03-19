Police seeking to identify suspect that stole nearly $600 worth of crab meat from Camp Hill store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a retail theft investigation.

On March 16 at 10:05 p.m., the above pictured male entered the Weis Markets at 1195 Lowther Road in Camp Hill and selected 20 containers of crab meat, worth almost $590.

After covering the containers with his jacket, the suspect exited the store and departed the scene in the above pictured older-model tan Ford F150.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net