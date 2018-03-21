× Harrisburg University of Science and Technology to hold tryouts for esports team

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will hold national and international tryouts for student gamers looking to compete on the university’s official college esports team.

The tryouts will be held between April 1 and April 15, the university says. Gamers will be tested in League of Legends, Overwatch, and Hearthstone matches.

Interested students are invited to submit an application to be considered for the tryouts, which will determine who receives a spot on the school’s inaugural varsity team.

“We’re really intereted in evaluating potential team players based on the way they interact and communicate during the tryout process,” HU esports coach Geoff Wang said in a release issued by the university. “We won’t judge players based on whether they win or lose a match. Instead, we’ll look for players who lead and thrive in a team setting.”

The tryouts will be held over the course of three weekends. The university will hold tryouts for groups based on their location and preferred games. Players will be tested on their game knowledge and role mastery, as well as on team coordination and communication.

All tryouts are by invitation only.

The tryout schedule for HU’s esports teams is listed below. All times are EST.

April 1 at 10 a.m.: European tryout for League of Legends

April 7 at 1 p.m.: North American Wildcard tryouts for League of Legends

April 8 at 1 p.m.: North American Overwatch tryouts

April 14 at 1 p.m.: North American Main Tryouts for League of Legends

April 15 at 1 p.m.: North American tryouts for Hearthstone

April 15 at 5 p.m.: North American Main Event Overwatch tryouts

“As players ourselves, we’ve used our connections to find potential players we think are a good fit for our team, and we also look forward to all the new players we’ll interview,” said Chad Smeltz, esports program director at HU. “This is our first official season as a college team, and we can’t wait to make a big impression with the talent we choose.”

Players interested in competing on HU’s esports teams should submit their player application survey through google forms prior to April 1 in order to be considered for an invitation. For a link to the survey, go to harrisburgu.edu/esports or send an e-mail inquiry to huvarsityesports@gmail.com.

Invited players will receive a Battlefly link for registration and have two weeks to RSVP to their respective event. All players will be given access to HU’s Discord channel for voice communication, updates and to have their questions answered.

Harrisburg University also plans to add additional esports support staff in the form of an assistant coach and analysts. Interested parties should send a resume to huvarsityesports@gmail.com.

A few selected tryout matches will be broadcasted on HU’s Twitch channel. Follow along for live matches, as well as Facebook and Twitter for updates throughout the tryout period.