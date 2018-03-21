School Closings

Phillies pitchers Mark Leiter, Jerad Eickhoff sidelined for at least first month of season

Eickhoff (left) Leiter, Jr. (right) Photo Credit: Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA– Two Phillies pitchers will be sidelined until at least late April due to injury.

First, Jerad Eickhoff was diagnosed with a mild lat strain that is expected to knock him out for six to eight weeks.

Then, Mark Leiter, Jr. was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain, and is expected to return sometime around late April to mid May.

The injuries have effectively taken both pitchers out of the running for a spot in the starting rotation, although Eickhoff may have a chance to claim his starter role upon return.

Eickhoff, 27, is coming off a disappointing and injury-plagued season in 2017, which saw him start only 24 games and go 4-8 with a 4.71 ERA.

Leiter, Jr., 27, endured a rough first season in the Major Leagues in 2017, appearing in 27 games and totaling a 4.96 ERA.

Now, the team will turn to a variety of other options for the openings in the starting rotation and the bullpen.

