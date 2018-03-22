× Former Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Dan Soulier dies after cancer battle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A former Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Dan Soulier has died after a fight with cancer, according to a Newberry Township Fire Department Facebook post.

Soulier had served as a volunteer firefighter in Camp Hill and spent 31 years with the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire retiring as Fire Chief in 2009, according to a Fairview Township Fire Department Facebook post.

Soulier moved to Fairview Township after retirement and became a part-time paid driver, active volunteer and fire prevention educator.