× NFL Draft to be broadcast on FOX43 on April 26 and 27

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Want to see where Penn State RB Saquon Barkley ends up or who your favorite NFL team takes in the early rounds?

You can catch the first three rounds on FOX43!

NFL Network will simulcast the draft on FOX43, beginning with the first round on Thursday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m.

The next day, the second and third rounds will air at 7:00 p.m.

NFL Draft coverage will feature a mixed team of NFL on FOX and NFL Network on-air personalities.

This year, the draft will be held Thursday, April 26 – Saturday, April 28 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.