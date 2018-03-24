Funeral and memorial arraignments for Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony announced
(March 24, 2018) York, Pa – The public is invited to attend the Memorial Service for fire fighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, which will take place Wednesday, March 28th at the York Expo Center’s Memorial Hall. The time for the service will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Details on road closures, honor guard, pipes and drums, and apparatus staging to follow. More information will be found at the City of York website and on City of York social media accounts.
York Expo Center – Memorial Hall
334 Carlisle Avenue
York, PA 17404
Wednesday, March 28th
Public Service: 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Private Funeral for Fire Fighter Ivan Flanscha
A private funeral service for family, friends, and members of the York City Fire Department for fire fighter Ivan Flanscha will be held Tuesday, March 27th at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion.
Living Word Community Church
2530 Cape Horn Road
Red Lion, PA 17356
Tuesday, March 27th
Private Viewing: 9:30am-11:00am
Private Service: 11:00am with cremation services
Funeral for Fire Fighter Zachary Anthony
An open funeral service for fire fighter Zachary Anthony will be held Thursday, March 29th at Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg.
Freedom Valley Church
3185 York Road
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Thursday, March 29th
Viewing: 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Service: 7:00pm with cremation services
Donations to support the families of fallen fire fighters Ivan Flanscha, Zachary Anthony and injured fire fighters Greg Altland and Erik Swanson can continued to be made at the GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/york-fire-fighters-support-fund
SOURCE: The City of York