Funeral and memorial arraignments for Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony announced

(March 24, 2018) York, Pa – The public is invited to attend the Memorial Service for fire fighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, which will take place Wednesday, March 28th at the York Expo Center’s Memorial Hall. The time for the service will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Details on road closures, honor guard, pipes and drums, and apparatus staging to follow. More information will be found at the City of York website and on City of York social media accounts.

York Expo Center – Memorial Hall

334 Carlisle Avenue

York, PA 17404

Wednesday, March 28th

Public Service: 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Private Funeral for Fire Fighter Ivan Flanscha

A private funeral service for family, friends, and members of the York City Fire Department for fire fighter Ivan Flanscha will be held Tuesday, March 27th at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion.

Living Word Community Church

2530 Cape Horn Road

Red Lion, PA 17356

Tuesday, March 27th

Private Viewing: 9:30am-11:00am

Private Service: 11:00am with cremation services

Funeral for Fire Fighter Zachary Anthony

An open funeral service for fire fighter Zachary Anthony will be held Thursday, March 29th at Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg.

Freedom Valley Church

3185 York Road

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Thursday, March 29th

Viewing: 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Service: 7:00pm with cremation services

Donations to support the families of fallen fire fighters Ivan Flanscha, Zachary Anthony and injured fire fighters Greg Altland and Erik Swanson can continued to be made at the GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/york-fire-fighters-support-fund

SOURCE: The City of York