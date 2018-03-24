UPDATE: Name of Harrisburg homicide victim released; three men sought in connection to crime

UPDATE: The name of the man who was shot and killed in Harrisburg on Saturday morning has been released. Police say 20-year old Jawan Washington was shot several times inside a vehicle behind Double D’s Bar on South 19th Street. He was pronounced dead at Harrisburg Hospital. Investigators are now seeking three men wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Suspect 1 is a black male. He was seen at the bar wearing a black varsity style jacket with grey leather-like sleeves, a dark colored knit hat and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings. He appears to be older, with a bald head and facial hair. He was in the company of two other males that are persons of interest.

Person of Interest 1 is a black male, wearing a black puffy style jacket with a black New York Yankee baseball cap.

Person of Interest 2 is a black male, who is thin and dark complected. He was wearing a dark colored Chicago Bulls baseball cap, and an old school Nike black hooded sweatshirt containing a gray logo. The suspect vehicle appears to be a late 90’s or early 2000 Ford Windstar that is two tone in color red/tan. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (717) 255-3118 or (717) 255-3175. PREVIOUSLY REPORTED: HARRISBURG, Pa — One man is dead, another injured following a shooting outside a Harrisburg bar on Saturday. According to Harrisburg police, they were called to Double D’s Bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street just before 2:00 a.m. for a report of shoots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle, behind the bar. The man was taken to Harrisburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second man was injured in the shooting and was taken to Hershey Hospital for surgery. Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3175.