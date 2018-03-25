× Police investigate crash that killed Mt. Joy woman

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police investigate what caused a crash that killed a 36 year-old Mt. Joy woman on Saturday morning.

Susquehanna Regional Police say one vehicle was travelling south on Colebrook Road, when a vehicle travelling north drove into the southbound lanes causing a head on crash.

Mindy Odenwalt, a front seat passenger in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger and the driver of that vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Two occupants from the second vehicle were taken to another hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.