ADAMS COUNTY — A brown & white English Bulldog is missing in New Oxford.

The bulldog, named Buddha, was last seen February 26 around 9 p.m. in the area of Carlisle Pike and Hunterstown Hampton Road.

A $4,000 return has been offered for Buddha’s safe return.

Anyone with information or has seen Buddha should call or text 717-451-4637 or 717-521-9918.