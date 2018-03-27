Olivia’s cooks up Chicken Paccheri Rustica

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Chicken Paccheri Rustica
A delicious sautéed blend of fire grilled chicken breast, wild mushrooms, peas, pearl onions, our own honey bacon, prosciutto, & paccheri pasta all tossed in a rich creamy Romano sauce...
Chicken marinade:
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast
1/2 cup olive oil
1 tbsp fresh garlic chopped
1 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped
1 tbsp fresh thyme chopped
Pinch kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tbsp oregano
Coat chicken breast well w marinade. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours. Place on baking dish along w the marinade. Bake at 325*F for approx 20 minutes until internal temperature of chicken breast is 160*F.
Cocktails:
Jelly Beanie-Tini:
2 flavors!
Peach:
Three Olives peach vodka
Peach schnapps
Peach nectar
Jelly beans
Place all ingredients over ice, shake. Strain into a martini glass over a few jelly beans (for added flavor!). Enjoy!
Blue Maui:
Hypnotic
Blue Maui schnapps
Peach nectar
Jelly beans
Place all ingredients over ice, shake. Strain into a martini glass over a few jelly beans (for added flavor!). Enjoy!
Creamy Cadbury Martini:
Baileys
Rumchata
Chocolate vodka
Cream
Hershey’s syrup
Cadbury egg garnish
Whipped cream
Pour baileys, rumchata, chocolate vodka, & a hint of cream over ice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass swirled w Hershey’s chocolate syrup. Top w whipped cream and a Cadbury egg sliced in half. Enjoy!