Olivia’s cooks up Chicken Paccheri Rustica

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken Paccheri Rustica

A delicious sautéed blend of fire grilled chicken breast, wild mushrooms, peas, pearl onions, our own honey bacon, prosciutto, & paccheri pasta all tossed in a rich creamy Romano sauce...

Chicken marinade:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tbsp fresh garlic chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme chopped

Pinch kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp oregano

Coat chicken breast well w marinade. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours. Place on baking dish along w the marinade. Bake at 325*F for approx 20 minutes until internal temperature of chicken breast is 160*F.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Jelly Beanie-Tini:

2 flavors!

Peach:

Three Olives peach vodka

Peach schnapps

Peach nectar

Jelly beans

Place all ingredients over ice, shake. Strain into a martini glass over a few jelly beans (for added flavor!). Enjoy!

Blue Maui:

Hypnotic

Blue Maui schnapps

Peach nectar

Jelly beans

Place all ingredients over ice, shake. Strain into a martini glass over a few jelly beans (for added flavor!). Enjoy!

Creamy Cadbury Martini:

Baileys

Rumchata

Chocolate vodka

Cream

Hershey’s syrup

Cadbury egg garnish

Whipped cream

Pour baileys, rumchata, chocolate vodka, & a hint of cream over ice. Shake. Strain into a martini glass swirled w Hershey’s chocolate syrup. Top w whipped cream and a Cadbury egg sliced in half. Enjoy!