Want a Jason Kelce Parade Podium bobblehead? Here’s how to order one

PALO ALTO, Ca. — Philly fans looking for yet another way to commemorate the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory are in luck.

The National Bobblehead Museum (yes, that’s a thing) announced Tuesday that it is accepting presale orders for a Jason Kelce Parade Podium bobblehead, featuring the Eagles center in the mummer-inspired regalia he wore when he delivered his now-famous “No one likes us, we don’t care” speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art at the city’s victory parade.

The bobblehead’s price is listed at $40. Produced by FOCO, the individually numbered collector’s item is expected to ship in June.